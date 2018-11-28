Danny Meyer

Danny Christian Meyer, 73, of Riesel, formerly of Marlin, passed away on November 17, 2018 in Temple. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at the First Baptist Church in Marlin, with The Reverend Harlow officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 20, at the funeral home.

Mr. Meyer was born on October 30, 1945 in Luton, England to Ruben and Iris (Valentine) Meyer. He served his Country in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Meyer retired from the Waco VA; he also worked for the VA in Marlin, Bryan and Temple. He married Karen Little in 1979 and they celebrated over 35 wonderful years together until her death on January 29, 2015.

Mr. Meyer was a very active member of the Lions Club and the Samaritan House where he spent a lot of time with the food pantry. He was a member of the First Baptist Church. Danny was preceded in death by his parents; Ruben and Iris Meyer and his wife; Karen Meyer.

Survivors include his son; Daniel Christian Meyer, daughter; Lori Laskoskie and husband, John, sister; Evelyn Summers and husband, Joe, aunt; Nora Kerston, two grandchildren and two nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Samaritan Home, 154 Live Oak Street, Marlin, Texas 76661.