DJ Nutt, 37, of Marlin, passed away in Chilton, Texas on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 20, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home with Reverend Brad Leamon officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. D.J. was born on August 26, 1980 in Rosebud, Texas to David and Susie (Rochell) Nutt. He loved doing leather work, riding horses, playing softball, darts, and pool, but his true love was his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ottie (Mutt) and Rosie Rochell, and Billy Jay Nutt; aunts, Sherrie Rochell Krumnow and Peggy Nutt Nehring. Survivors include his parents, David and Susie Nutt; grandmother, Maw maw Lou Nell Nutt; sister and brother in law, Sherrie and Jimmy Body and their children, Tyler and Kenzie Body and his beloved children, Kaylin Nutt, Karsyn Nutt, Kynnedi Nutt, and Korbyn Nutt, and grandsons, Aesyn Keener and Axtyn Nutt and countless other family and friends.