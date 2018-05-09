Donald C. Wooley, 84, of Temple, died Saturday, May 5, 2018, in a Temple Hospital. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018 in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev Jared Burt, Chester Springfield, and Ted Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud. Mr. Wooley was born October 6, 1933 in Houston to William Marsh and Lillie Pearl Adams Wooley. He moved to the Rosebud area in 1936 and married Lois Bozeman on September 23, 1955. He served in the US Navy for 20 years. He worked in Food Service for VA Hospitals and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Marlin, Huntsville, and Temple. He worked with the Texas Baptist Men building churches throughout Texas and serving meals in disaster relief. He lived in Temple for the past two years and was a member of Taylors Valley Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Lois Wooley of Temple; Two daughters, Peggy Norrell of Oglesby and Dinah Mackie and husband, Terry of Lott; One Brother, Rodger Wooley of Cuppertino, California; 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Texas Baptist Men Church Builders, 5351 Catron, Dallas, Texas 75227 or Operation Christmas Child.