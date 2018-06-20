Donna Joyce Eddy passed on the 26 day of May, 2018 surrounded by her family. She was born March 1, 1944 in Niles, Michigan to Oscar and Barbara Dean. She Married Kenneth Eddy. She is survived by her daughters, Joanne Borton of Rosebud, Texas, Kristy Marek of Cameron, Texas and Tracy (Donald) Webb of Springhill, Missouri; 1 sister, Phyllis (Howard) Dean of Novi, Michigan; 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Barbara Dean; her husband, Kenneth Eddy; and 2 sisters, Judy Harmon and Susan Mason. Donna was very well known for her creative abilities. She was a professional seamstress her whole life. Just a few of her talents included sewing clothes for her 3 daughters, making the best Barbie doll clothes ever and perfecting the art of quilting. She taught her daughters these traits and many more. Every year her entire family awaited her famous strawberry jam. She was definitely a Jill of all trades and mastered them all. Donna was cremated and once again united with her husband she adored. There will be no services per her request and the family has asked in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Blue Santa in Rosebud, Texas, an organization she was very fond of. Rosebud, City Hall c/o Blue Santa P.O. Box 657, Rosebud, TX 76570. A very sincere thank you to Standards Home Healthcare for their exceptional care. Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron was in charge of arrangements.