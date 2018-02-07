Dorothy Ann Meece, age 72, of Marlin, Texas passed away on Tuesday January 30, 2018. A memorial service was held Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Memorial Baptist Church in Marlin, Texas with Reverend Billy Walker officiating. Dorothy was born March 29, 1945 in Marlin, Texas to Maggie (Wilganowski) Greensage and Charlie Greensage. She was a longtime resident of Marlin and a member of Marlin Restoration Branch of Latter Day Saints. Dorothy worked as a cashier at Falls Community Hospital in Marlin, Texas. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Meece; parents, Charlie and Maggie (Wilganowski) Greensage; brother, Roy Greensage. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn Ward and husband, Mark; granddaughter, Taylor Ward and grandson, Sage Ward.