Dorothy Sue Walker

September 15, 1934 – October 19, 2018 Dorothy Walker, age 84, of Gatesville passed away on Friday, October 19, 2018. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, October 22, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Gatesville with burial following at Restland Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church. Dorothy was born on September 15, 1934 to A.W. and Susie Mae Cayce Ellis in her grandmothers’ home in Gatesville. In 1943, she made a lifelong decision to follow Christ and was baptized at the First Baptist Church. She graduated from Gatesville High School in 1953 before going to Baylor University and receiving her Bachelors of Arts Degree in Education in 1956. She married Charles Luke Walker on May 26, 1956 at First Baptist Church in Gatesville with Bro. J.T. Ayres officiating. Houston became home following Charles’ service in the Air Force. She loved her time in Houston where she and Charles started a family and Dorothy began her teaching career. In 1973, they moved back to Gatesville and Dorothy went back to school earning her Master’s Degree from Baylor University in 1977. She went on to teach for 33 years before retiring from Gatesville Elementary. Dorothy was an active member of First Baptist Church where she played the piano and organ for many years, sang in the choir, and served on various committees. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Luke Walker; infant son, Lee Ellis Walker; and a brother, Billy Lee Ellis. Dorothy is survived by children, Todd Luke Walker and wife, Dee Anna, Dana Wornat and husband, Larry; and three grandchildren, Luke Wornat and wife, Tyler, Logan Wornat and Katrina Walker. The family wishes to express their thanks to Hillside Medical Lodge, Kindred Hospice and a special thanks to Billie Cotton for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Music Ministry at First Baptist Church of Gatesville.