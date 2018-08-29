E lsie Hegefeld

Mrs. Elsie Hegefeld Lina Steed of Chilton, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Eddy, Texas. Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 28, at 2:00 p. m. at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin with Reverend Curtis Holland Officiating. Burial to follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin. Family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Monday, August 27, at the funeral home. Mrs. Steed was born April 29, 1928 to Christian and Emma (Evert) Hegefeld in Falls County, Texas. Elsie was a lifelong resident of Falls County, Texas. She was a beautician from 1955 to 1970 in Marlin. Elsie enjoyed gardening, baking, and quilting. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Joe Lina and Nettom Steed; sisters, Selma Mulsow, Ruby Radle, Elynora Walker; brother, Christian Hegefeld. Elsie leaves behind her daughters, JoAnn Lina Hunter and husband, Jerry of Grand Saline, Texas, Cathy Steed and husband, Tom Sergent of Eddy, Texas; grandson, Jerry Hunter, Jr. of Mesquite, Texas; brothers, Willie Hegefeld and wife, Betty of Perry, Texas, Edmond Hegefeld of Goodville, Texas, and Raymond Hegefeld and wife, Barbara of Forney, Texas.

