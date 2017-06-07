Elisa “Elsie” Martinez, of Marlin, Texas, passed away May 29, 2017. Services were held at First Baptist Church of Marlin, Texas. She was laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin, Texas. Services were officiated by her loving Granddaughter Joy Martinez and Ron Skrabanek. Elsie was born June 15, 1921 in Marlin, Texas, to Refugio Vanegas and Angelita Vanegas. Elsie was a housekeeper and childcare provider. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was beloved by many and known for her gracious spirit and loving commitment to Christ. She was an active member of Primera Iglesia Bautista de Marlin for over 70 years; her love and passion for Christ was unwavering. She raised four God-fearing children and established a foundation for many generations to follow. Her beautiful smile and kind heart will be forever missed. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; and three bothers. She is survived by son, Rufus Martinez and wife, Liz of Marlin, Texas; son, Ernest Martinez and wife, Janet of Frisco, Texas daughter, Rosie Morin of Marlin, Texas; daughter, Ofelia Jimenez of Marlin, Texas; ten grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and ten great great grandchildren. Pallbearers are Ronnie Rodriguez, Gabriel Martinez, Max Martinez, Mark Jimenez, Zak Martinez and Jake Martinez.