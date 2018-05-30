Ellen Louise Hammonds Boone, 84, passed away Friday, May 25, 2018. Ellen was a long-time resident of Waco, where she raised a family of 5 children, Larry, Perry, Jeanie, Tommy and David Boone. She is preceded in death by one of her children, Tommy, who died of Leukemia at age 7 in 1971. Ellen was born December 16, 1933 and was raised in Marlin by parents, Lucinda Page Hammonds and Odie Lee Hammonds. She was a Marlin High School Bulldog Cheerleader for 3 years and graduated from Marlin High in 1953. One of her great joys through the years was attending her High School class reunions. Ellen was raised with 12 brothers and sisters and is preceded in death by 8 of them, Charles, John, Comer, Billy Jack, George, Carol Jean, Elizabeth and Barbara, but survived by sisters, Shirley Jean Kurtz of Nacogdoches, Mary Lee Ford of Before, Jana Lou Schriever of Flower Mound. While in Waco Ellen worked for many years and was retired from McLennan County Adult Probation Department in 2001. She is a grandmother and great grandmother - her grandchildren are, Amy, Larry (Tiger) Boone, Jamie Graham, Billy Graham, Levi, Crystal, Lacie and Scott. She is preceded in death by grandchild, Megan Graham, who passed away in 2016 and survived by Megan’s daughter, great granddaughter, Emmy. Ellen spent much of her time with and is also survived by great grandchildren Caitlynn and Cody Graham that are graduating from Waco High School this week. Ellen is also survived by Larry and Peggy Boone from Austin, Perry Boone and Terry Cotto from Waco, Jeanie and Dwayne Glover from Weatherford and David Boone. In her final days she was thankful for living with and being taken care of by doting granddaughter, Jamie Graham of Waco, and close family friend, Decine McDow and Interim Hospice care, Daniel Bishop. Visition will be held Wednesday, May 30, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m, at Oak Crest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd, Waco, Texas Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 31st, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S 5th St. Waco, Texas.