Enrique Zarazua, Jr., known as Henry, went home to be with his Lord November 16, 2017. The family received friends from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday, November 20, at Adams Funeral Home. The family invited guest to celebrate his life at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 21, at the funeral home with Rev. Joél Davila officiating. Burial followed services at Hillcrest Cemetery. Henry was born on September 16, 1933 to the Rev. Enrique Zarazua, Sr. and Luz Guevara Aguinaga de Zarazua in Steeles Store, Texas. He grew up in Marlin, Texas and attended Marlin schools throughout his childhood. He met the love of his life during the summer of 1959 and they married and resided in Marlin. To that union they had one daughter, Rosaelma, who was their pride and joy. Henry worked at the Falls Hotel for some time until they closed their doors. He then went to work for the Falls County Courthouse until his retirement after many years there. Henry loved sports but was mostly known as the #1 fan for the Marlin Bulldogs and accompanied them to every football game for years. Henry also loved the Lord and was consistently involved with many activities in his church and helped whenever needed. Henry was a great man and had many friends that loved and cared so much for him. He will be missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Enrique Zarazua, Sr. and Luz Guevara Aguinaga de Zarazua; brother, Paul; niece, Lanette; nephews, Ronnie and Paul, Jr. and sister-in-law, Theresa. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Rosaelma Zarazua-Hernandez and husband, Tomas; grandson, Anthony Hernandez; sister, Juanita Davila and husband, Joél; brothers, José Zarazua, Seferino Zarazua and Cornelio Zarazua and wife, Betty; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. The Zarazua family would like to thank Bremond Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Traditions Hospice for the wonderful care that was given to Henry from the time he became a resident to the end of his beautiful life. Pallbearers were: Joey Davila, A.J. Vanegas, Ernest Martinez, Anthony Hernandez, Michael Maguirck and Richard Jaimes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tony Davila, Jack Soto, Raymond Robles, Robert Gonzales and Patrick Maguirck.