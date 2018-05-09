Eusebio Trevino, Sr. went to his eternal rest on Saturday, May 5, 2018. He was born on August 14, 1933 in Libreville, Texas to Abel and Consuelo Trevino. He is preceded in death by his son, Hector Trevino, Sr.; his parents, Abel and Consuelo; his brothers, Victor, Gabriel; and sister, Stella, all from Lubbock, Texas; and his grandson, Eric Rosas. He is survived by his wife, Mary of 63 years from Marlin; daughter, Olga and husband, Fred Rosas from Marlin; and son, Eusebio Trevino, Jr. and wife, Lisa from Florida; Grandchildren, Generic Rosas, Hector Trevino, Jr., Brian Trevino and wife, Tiffany, and Christina and husband, Noe Amador, all from Marlin; his sister, Alicia and husband, Tom Palacios from Waco; brother, Mauricio Trevino; sister, Susie Hernandez from Lubbock, Texas. He will be missed greatly by his 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Trevino came from Lubbock to Marlin in 1968. He worked at Fleetwood Homes in Waco, Marlin Mills, and retired from Marlin I.S.D. He loved spending time with his wife, dancing, fishing and loved his entire family with all his heart.