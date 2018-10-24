Evelyn Helms Kay

Evelyn Joyce Helms Kay went to be with Dad, October 15, 2018. She was 79 years old and was born in Hamlin on February 15, 1939. She attended Marlin Vocational School of Nursing where she became a LVN. After her seventh child, she went to work at Ropollo Flowers. She married Billy Kay on July 15, 1957. She was preceded in death by her parents Homer & Helen Helms, her husband Billy, her son Freddy, her brother Charles, her sister Elizabeth and her sister Billie. Left to treasure her memory are Kenny (Yvonne), Eddy (Jackie), Bobby (Viola), Linda, Betty (Joel), Lois (Curtis); Seventeen Grandchildren, Nineteen Great-grandchildren and her dog Curly. Pallbearers will be grandsons; Heath, Brady, Justin, Memphis, Levi, Brian, Steve, Bryan, Matthew and Dylan. Honorary Pallbearers are Oren, Flynn, Angel and Zhain The Family would like to thank Christi and Heather at Texas Quality Home Health as well as Tammy at Texas Home Health for all their love and care. A special thank you to Heather Kay Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.adams-funeralhome.com for the Kay family.