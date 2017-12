Florene Kupper, age 93, passed from this life on December 10, 2017 to join her husband of 65 years, Robert Kupper, their son, Christopher, and their daughter, Marlise in God’s loving embrace in heaven. Florene Margaret Endres was born March 23, 1924 in Muenster, Texas. Florene was the 6th child of 7 born to Werner and Adelaide Luke Endres. As a youngster Florene loved school and excelled in math. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Muenster in 1942. As a young woman she started to pursue higher education at Our Lady of Victory College in Fort Worth, Texas. The war effort soon called for her assistance and Florene began work at Camp Howze in Gainesville, Texas. She later moved to Washington DC to work. It was shortly after this that a young man from Lindsay, Texas named Robert (Bob) Kupper drove non-stop to Washington to propose to Florene and bring her back to Texas. They married in Muenster, Texas on November 20, 1946. Florene and Bob made an incredible team. They grew spiritually together making a point to pray together each and every day. They gave their six children unconditional love (sometimes tough love if needed) and were very proud of all of them. During their marriage they moved from Muenster, Texas, to Giddings, Texas then to Marlin, Texas where they lived for more than 60 years. In Marlin, they spent many years providing support, love, and daily care to many of the elderly in their community who were in need. Florene, known as “Mom” to more than just her children, always had an open door and a spot at the table for guests, especially during the holidays. Mom not only worked, but also managed to get her associate’s degree while raising her family. Many of you may know Mom from her extensive community involvement, which included being a devoted member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, part of the church’s women’s organization, a Sunday school teacher, a teachers aid at Marlin HS, a nursing home volunteer, tax preparation volunteer for seniors, and member of the 42 club for more than 50 years! Not to mention the leader of the Kupper kids’ and grandkids’ fan club. Florene is survived by her son, Phillip, son Douglas and wife. Francesca, son Doyle and wife, Nancy, son Eric and wife, Kikee; daughter-in-law, Linda and sonin- law Mario; Grandchildren, Jazz and wife, Heather, Raphael, Nina and husband, Juerg , Zoe, Vivianne and husband, Filip, Kyle, Phillip and wife, Amanda, Kaitlyn and fiancé, Ryan, Kristyn, and Kamryn; Great- Grandchildren, Carley, Maddie, Jude, Uma, Dian, Fella and Rubina. As well as many friends, cousins, nephews and nieces that she also loved dearly. Services will be held in Marlin, Texas. Visitation was held at Adams’ Funeral Home Friday, December 15, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Rosary began at 7:00 p.m. following directly after the visitation. Funeral mass was held Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mom always had a charitable heart and would be pleased to know that as an option to flowers a contribution can be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association through the website: act.alz.org.