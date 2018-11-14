Franklin Williams

Franklin Eudean Williams, age 84 of Hockley, passed away on November 1, 2018. He is survived by son Bradley Wayne Williams and partner Laura Halvorson; brothers Weldon Williams and wife Peggie Jo, Darrell Williams and wife Kitty; sister Wynell Phelps as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends He is preceded in death by his parents Lester and Juanita Williams; sister-in-law Brenda Williams; nephew Doug Phelps; brother-in-law John Phelps. Eudean was reared on a farm near Kosse, Texas and graduated from Marlin High School. He was baptized and was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church in Kosse. He went into the army and served in Germany in the 4th Armored Division. Upon returning to Houston he was employed by Cameron Iron where he enjoyed a long successful career. The accomplishment Eudean was most proud of was his son Bradley, and he dedicated his later years to the advancement of Brad’s education and the securing of his PHD in Global Sociology. A special thank you to Legend Oak Healthcare and Vantage Hospice for their care.Visitation will be Tuesday, November 6, 2018 from 10-11am at Canon Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 11 am with Pastor Eid Abdelmassih officiating. Interment will follow at Canon Mathis Cemetery. [Guest Book @ www.canonfuneralhome.com]