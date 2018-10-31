George William Nutt, 66, entered into peaceful rest on October 25, 2018. A private service and interment will be held for the family’s loved one. George was born in Marlin, Texas to Floyd Alvin Nutt and Cecil Naoma Franklin on January 31, 1952. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and one granddaughter. He is survived by his devoted wife, of forty- three(43) years, Judy Gail, children, Georgie Patterson and husband Charles, J.T. Nutt; and Russell Nutt and wife, Michelle. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory his grandsons, Garet Patterson; Jacob Nutt; Kristian Nutt; and Blake Nutt; brothers Garland (Bubba) Nutt and Michael Nutt; and countless other relatives and friends. George’s love, laughter, and lessons will forever be remembered by his family. In lieu of flowers, food or visits, donations may be made to Providence Hospice and/or Texas Oncology. Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.