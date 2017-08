Gladys M. Richardson, born January 6, 1943 passed away on August 12, 2017. Viewing will be held Friday, August 18, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Paul Funeral Chapel at Paul Funeral Home. Funeral services for Mrs. Gladys M. Richardson will be held Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Providence Baptist Church, Marlin, Texas.