Isabella LeeAnn Burnett, infant daughter of Heather M. Burnett passed away on August 26, 2017. Funeral Services are Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. Family visitation will be Friday evening, September 1, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Isabella was born on August 3, 2017 and is preceded in death by Great Grandmothers, Altie “Bonnie” Burnett and Mary Downes. Isabella is survived by her mother, Heather Burnett of Cameron; sister, Emily Burnett of Cameron; Grandparents, Doretha and Doyle Reed of Groesbeck, and Mark Burnett of Cameron; Great grandparents, Henry Burnett of Cameron and Frank Downes of Marlin; and Uncle, Shane Burnett of Cameron. Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.