Services for Jeremy Lamont “Tiny” Wilson will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Marlin Baptist Church in Marlin. Burial will follow at Falls County Cemetery. Jeremy was born July 23, 1987 and left this world to be with his Lord on April 2, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Tanezia Wilson of San Antonio, Texas; his mother, Sharon Louise Wilson of Marlin, Texas; two children, Jersey and Jerney both of San Antonio, Texas; two brothers, Antonio “Trina” Cheeves of Marlin and Harold Wilson Jr. of Lacy Lakeview, Texas; three sisters, Angela Wilson of New York, NY, Nikke Wilson and Melva Grimsley both of Houston, Texas; three step-children, Daquine Murphy, Daniel Murphy and Mashyaha Murphy all of San Antonio, Texas; his uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Robertson Funeral Home in Marlin are in charge of arrangements.