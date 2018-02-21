Mr. Jesse Ortiz Gonzales, age 89, passed away February 16, 2018 in Marlin, Texas. Rosary will be held Wednesday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home with Father Ron Feathers officiating. Mr. Gonzales was born October 15, 1928 to Louis and Tranquilina (Oritz) Gonzales in Caldwell, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Marlin. Jessie served in the Air Force for seven years. He retired from Dr. Pepper. Jessie loved watching Mayberry, Sanford and Son, sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys and the Rangers and western movies. He traveled to Pasadena, California to see the Dallas Cowboys at the Super Bowl XXVII. Jessie loved to play golf in his younger years. He was known as “Uncle Jesse”, not only to his family, but also to everyone that he knew. We will miss you, Uncle Jesse very much. Survivors include sisters, Sara Tovar, Rosielee Garcia, Janie Guerrero, and Josie Seely; brothers, Louis O. Gonzales, Lee Gonzales, Joe Gonzales, and Louis Gonzales, Sr.; and several nieces and nephews.