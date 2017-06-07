Jimmie Lee Cullins, 76, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2017 in Maypearl, Texas while surrounded by his loving family. Jimmie was born to the late Jessie and Earl Cullins on March 23, 1941 in Coleman, Texas. Jimmie moved to Marlin, Texas in 1969 where he worked in the cable industry for 30 years and owned a gun shop. He also spent many years coaching youth baseball in Marlin. He enjoyed many years as a song leader and was an active member of Grace Baptist Church in Grandview, Texas. Jimmie was a wonderful Godfearing man that depended on his faith in Christ on a day to day basis, which ultimately gave him peace throughout his journey. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener and carpenter although his greatest joy came from spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Jimmie was preceded in death by his siblings, Arnold Cullins, Earline Townsend, Lois Pate and Buddy Cullins. Jimmie is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Karen Cullins; son, Ricky Cullins and wife, Monica of Georgia; daughter, Sherri Taylor and her husband Mike of Corsicana; step-son, Scott Smith and wife, Tina of Fort Worth; step-daughter, Stacy Quillin and husband, Christian of Maypearl; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral service were held Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 3:30 pm at Adams Funeral Home with Reverend Alan Six officiating.