Joe Madison Edwards Jr, 86, passed away September 1, 2018 while living in Waco at the Arbor House. The Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 8th 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Marlin, Texas. The Reverend Mark Newton and Mark Collins will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm on Friday September 7 also at the First Baptist Church.Joe Madison Edwards was born December 9, 1931 in Dallas, Texas. After graduating from Marlin High School, Joe attended Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas on a basketball scholarship where he met his wife of 66 years, Dorothy “Pud” Aline Easley Edwards. His first job was with Lone Star Gas in Marlin, Mart and Mesquite, Texas. From 1962-1968, Joe worked for 1st National Bank of Mesquite. In 1968 Joe and his family moved back to Marlin to run the Western Auto Store with his mother and father until they retired and did so until 2016, when it ceased operation after 75 years. Throughout his life, Joe served his church, First Baptist in countless ways—as member and as a Deacon, serving as chairman of the deacons and leading many church leadership committees including pastor search committees throughout the years. Joe was involved in many other church and community activities including Lion’s club, Chamber of Commerce, Marlin Bulldog Quarterback Club and the Baylor Bear Foundation. He loved playing golf especially with his golfing companion of over 50 years Cotton Lindloff. He enjoyed and supported Baylor sports and his hometown Marlin Bulldogs. He was loved by many because he loved and cared for many, whether it was his Western Auto employees and customers, fellow church members, Marlin residents, friends and family. Survivors include his wife, Pud Edwards of Marlin, Texas; brother Robert E. Edwards and wife, Susan; children, Sam Edwards and wife Georgia of San Angelo, Texas ; Lis Edwards Buchwald and husband Trip of Colleyville,Texas; Dottie Edwards Collins and husband Mark of Houston, Texas ; Britt Edwards and wife Jennifer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren Samuel Edwards and wife Crystal; Britt Buchwald and wife Jenny; Barrett Buchwald and wife Amanda; Elisabeth Buchwald McMullan and husband Dave; Haley Collins Thomas and husband Jackson, Luke Collins and wife Lisa, Hannah Collins Hines and husband Brian; Britt Edwards, Madison Edwards, Amanda and Aaron Ramsdell and great grandchildren Wyatt Edwards; Beckett Buchwald; Bennett and Cailin Buchwald; Hadley McMullan; and Ella and Gia Thomas;He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Mae Edwards and grandson Alex Edwards.The family would like to thank all of Joe’s caretakers at Arbor House, who so lovingly cared for him the past 16 months. Their kindness and patience were such a blessing to him and his family and was appreciated more than they will ever know.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to 1st Baptist Church, Marlin or Boys and Girls Club of Marlin or the charity of their choice.