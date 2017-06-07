Josie E. Thomas, 84, of Marlin, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in a Waco hospital. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, June 2, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home with the Reverend David Harlow officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Thomas was born on December 14, 1932 in Adair, Oklahoma to Clarence Ruben and Ruby Belle Pittman Breshears. She married Frank John Wojchowski on February 2, 1952 and he passed away on June 19, 1977; in 1984 she married Donald Thomas. Mrs. Thomas was a member of AARP and the First Baptist Church in Marlin where she was active in the WMU. She loved to go visit her friends in the nursing home but her true love was her family; especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, and a brother, Thomas Breshears. Survivors include her husband, Donald Thomas of Marlin; daughters, Glenda Hoes and her husband, Ernest of Rosebud; Pat Tobias and her husband, Perry of Marlin and Jeanette Kay Wojchowski of Marlin, sons, Frank Wojchowski of Marlin and Michael Edward Wojchowski of Marlin, 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.