Joyce Fern (Thornton) Henson, 81, a longtime resident of Madisonville, TX; passed away on Friday; October 26, 2018 in Mansfield, TX. Funeral services are scheduled for 11AM on Wednesday; October 31, 2018 at Day Funeral Home Chapel in Madisonville with the burial to follow at Allphin Cemetery in Madisonville. Bro. Joshua Crutchfield will officiate. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10AM. Joyce was born on February 5, 1937 in Poolville, TX to John Allen and Virginia (Brown) Thornton. She graduated from North Texas State, married Joe Henson on August 15, 1964 and retired as a trainer with JC Penney. While living in Madisonville, Joyce was a member of The First Baptist Church. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband; her son, Joseph Henson and his wife Melissa; her grandchildren, Holly Henson, Alex Henson, and Courtney Henson; her sister, Sue Thompson and her husband Wayne; her brother-in-law, Art Henson and his wife Barbara, and her sisters-in-law, Lucille Hull and Peg Hamilton and her husband Alton; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Serving as pallbearers are: John Henson, Fred Henson, Joe Cates, Buddy Thames, Alex Henson, and Damon Thames. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce’s memory can be given to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor; New York, NY 10001.