Juanita Morris passed away on November 4, 2018 in Marlin, Texas. A visitation for friends and acquaintance will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 17th, at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin. At her request a private family service will be held at a later date.

Juanita was born on April 15, 1920 in Marlin, Texas. Her parents were Charlie and Clara Briggs Reamy. Juanita was raised by her grandparents Ben F. and Nancy Oliver Briggs. She married her high school sweetheart Clark S. Morris on July 14, 1940 in Hearne, Texas. The marriage was performed in the Methodist parsonage by the Reverend Miller T. Smith. They resided in Reagan, Texas until 1963, and then lived in Marlin, Texas thereafter. She was employed by the First State Bank in Marlin as Cashier for a number of years besides being a homemaker. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Marlin. Juanita was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Clark; daughter, Beverly Kay; grandson, Clark Jay and Clark, Juanita’s husband.

She is survived by a son, Ben Morris of Marlin; granddaughter, Jennifer Hawks of Tyler; two great-grandsons, Ben Driessen and Skyler Driessen, and great-granddaughter, Sophia Driessen.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, North Texas Chapter, 8111 LBJ Freeway, Ste 425, Dallas, TX 75251.