L overna Emma Tucker

Loverna Emma Tucker, 94, of Marlin passed away on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Visitation was held Friday, May 4, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. unitl 8:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin. Funeral services were held Saturday, May 5, 2018at at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Marlin. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Tucker, Sr., and her eight brothers and sisters. Loverna Bethke was born on July 12, 1923, in McLennan County near Battle, Texas. She married William E. Tucker, Sr. on September 22, 1945. Loverna faithfully supported her husband as a military wife. William’s career enabled them to see the world by living in many states and Germany. Upon his retirement from the Army, they returned to Marlin and made it their permanent home. Loverna loved to play bingo and dominoes, go to casinos, and work word search puzzles. She was a long-standing member of Grace Lutheran Church in Marlin. Loverna was a beloved mother and granny to her children and grandchildren, and to the many children she babysat in her home. Loverna was the centerpiece of her family and will be dearly missed. From drinking her coffee straight black, her love of sweets, to the annual Tucker Christmas at Granny’s, she filled the lives of those around her with memories and love. Survivors include children, William Tucker, Jr. and wife, Rose, Barbara Tucker, Bobby Tucker and wife, Ila, Shirley Blanton and husband, Mike, Charles Tucker and wife, Rita, Mary Jane Brown and husband, Larry, Nancy Steinke and husband, Jimmy; special family member, Doris Tucker; grandchildren, William (Billy) Tucker III, Aaron Tucker, Bobby Tucker, Jr., Gretchen Reynolds, Chris Andry, Debbie Irwin, Brandy Collier, Stacy Collier-Martinez, Zachary Collier, Barry Brown, Austin Brown, Collin Brown, Jamie Steinke, and Sallie Steinke; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 432 Houghton Avenue