La Nell Easter Smith, 81, of Warren Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home in Warren on Monday, October 29, 2018. The daughter of James Edgar and Edith Carmen (Webb) Easter was born on May 13, 1937 in Marlin, Texas. She graduated from Marlin High School in 1955 in Marlin Texas and continued on to college in Austin, Texas graduating with a Business Degree. La Nell married Charles Harvey Smith Sr. on August 21, 1956 in Texas. She and Charles Smith Sr. moved back to his home town of Warren where they raised eight children. La Nell became a realtor for many years and maintained a busy life at home with her family. She was also employed by Sam’s Club in Niles as the Coordinator of Demonstrations of food products for several years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society of Niles and enjoyed the special functions that the club participated in. Memories of La Nell will be carried on by her six children; sons, Charles H. Smith Jr. of Warren, Jeffery Scott Smith of Warren, Daniel M. (Paula) Smith of Kissimmee, FL; daughters, Naomi C. (Eugene) Rumple of Warren, Terry (Eric) Dando of Girard, Jean Ann (Ron) Balas of Warren; brother, David Easter of Marlin, TX, and sister, Gloria Ann (Bill) Briggs of Marlin, TX, sister-in-law Lorretta Easter of Marlin, TX, and her 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edgar and Edith Carmen (Webb) Easter, her husband of 26 years, Charles H. Smith Sr., brother; James “Kenneth” Easter, sons; James Ernest Smith and Carl L. Smith. Cremation has taken place and the family will hold a private service and internment at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren, Ohio. The family suggests that contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation. Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland- Barbee Family Funeral Home, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, 330-393-9621. Please visit www.McFarlandBarbeeCares.com to view this obituary, or send condolences