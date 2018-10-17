October 31, 1930 to October 10, 2018 Leland Andrew Moore entered eternal rest on October 10, 2018 at the age of 87. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leland Andrew Moore, Josephine Parsons, and sister, Mary Reicker. He was the devoted husband of Jeanette Moore, loving father of Lisa Vanhart, Andrew Paul Moore (Denise Moore), and Sally Ann Younger. The adoring grandfather of Michelle (Florian), Andrea, Savannah (Jarvis), Jordan (Andrew), and Blaine. Great grandfather to Brice, Arielee, Noah, Logan, Damon, Bailee, Lily, and Ryker. He enjoyed a good game of golf, building and flying model airplanes, traveling and spending time with his loving family and friends. Leland served in the United States Air Force for 28 years and taught at St. Philips College until retirement. His presence will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Monday, October 22, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. For more service information please visit CastleRidgeMortuary.com