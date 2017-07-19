Louise Hogg, 87, of Cedar Springs, TX, went to join her husband T. Hogg in Heaven, on Sunday, July 16, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 10am, Saturday, July 22, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Louise was born August 5, 1929, in the Baileyville community in Milam County, TX, to John and Victoria McIntosh. She married the love of her life J.W. LTT Hogg on October 1, 1945. Louise was a loving mother who stayed home with her children most of their childhood; she later went to work as a ward clerk at Torbett Hutchins Hospital in Marlin, TX. Louise was a devoted mother and loving grandmother who was very proud of her family. She loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her company. Her husband T. Hogg; parents John and Victoria McIntosh; her six brothers, Leo, Leroy, Lawrence, Oscar, Earl, and Buford McIntosh; and her sisters, Lavenia Redd and Doris McDonald, preceded Louise in death. Louise is survived by her son, Ricky Hogg and wife Susan; daughters Susan Mackie and husband Nick, Kay Reynolds and husband Tom, and Lisa Westerman and husband Dwayne; brother, Johnnie McIntosh; 10 grandchildren and 15 greatgrandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Louise’s name to Cedar Springs Baptist Church, 146 County Road 336, Rosebud, TX, 76570.