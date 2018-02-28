Markel Joe “ Michael” Hayes passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Texas. Viewing will be held Friday, March 2, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Paul Funeral Home Chapel in Marlin, Texas located at 208 Charles St. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Marlin Baptist Church at 507 Bennett St. in Marlin, Texas.. Arrangements have been entrusted to Paul Funeral Home in Marlin, Texas.