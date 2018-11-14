Marvin Kleypas

Marvin Gerhard Kleypas, age 92, was born on January 21, 1926 in Westphalia, Texas to Herbert Kleypas and Annie Stermer Kleypas. He passed away on May 19, 2018 after a sudden illness. Marvin met Dorothy Sessions, the love of his life, at the skating rink. During their courtship, he would send her milkshakes on the bus from his soda jerk job in Lott to her home in Chilton. They married on July 5, 1944, as he was shipping out to serve in the Pacific in World War II. Marvin was a Seaman First Class aboard the USS Haskell. He drove a Higgins landing boat and was awarded three Bronze Stars and the Philippine Liberation Medal.

After returning from the war, Marvin worked as a carpenter in Big Spring, Texas. He then began a long career as a Chevrolet parts manager, first in Marlin, Texas and then in Freeport, Texas. Marvin and Dorothy retired in 1988 and moved to Georgetown to be closer to family. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Georgetown Country Club for over 20 years.

“Papaw” always kept the family laughing with his quick wit and sense of humor. Tender hearted, genuine, loving and kind, he enjoyed observing and feeding the deer and birds. He loved being with family, especially playing games and watching his great grandchildren in their homemade productions. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Dorothy; two daughters Jan Rodgers (Mike) and Jackie Kleypas (Richard Meadows), and niece Susan Kleypas Payne. He also leaves behind five grandchildren Anthony, Matt, Scott, Melanie, and Hope and six great grandchildren Kate, Lily, Sophie, Hannah, Jaxon, and Liam. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Maurice, and brother Lewis.

A graveside ceremony will be held at the Chilton Cemetery on Wednesday, Nov. 21st at 10am