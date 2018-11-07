Mary Lauderdale

Mary Rowell Lauderdale, 84, of Marlin, passed away Friday, November 2, 2018 in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Friday, November 9th, at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin. Interment to follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 PM – 8 PM Thursday, November 8th, at the funeral home. Mary was born on December 6, 1933 to Jesse Lee and Eunice (Compton) Rowell in Marlin, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Marlin and homemaker. Mary was a loving wife, mother, sister and daughter. Mary was a faithful member of Turning Point Assembly of God in Robinson. She was always upbeat with a smile on her face, and artistic. Mary enjoyed working in her yard and taking care of family, and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack Rowell, sister, Dessie Watson; and two infant siblings. Survivors include her daughter, Helen Newman and (Donald) of Bruceville, son, Andy Lauderdale and (Terri) of Robinson; grandchildren: Elisha Murry of Robinson, Cody Newman and (Stephanie) of Diboll, and Devin Lauderdale of Robinson; great-grandchildren: Ethan Linder, Jenna Harper, and Ryan Newman; sisters, Dorothy Vaughn of Marlin, Opal Cooper and (Johnny) of Marlin; brother, John Rowell and (Carolyn) of Ross. Services are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home.