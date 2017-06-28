Mary Lillian Hunt, 91, of Austin, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Rosary was recited at 1pm, on Friday, June 23, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home with funeral services following with Deacon Julian Tyboroski officiating. Interment followed at Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin. Mrs. Hunt was born on October 24, 1925 in Lott, Texas to Adolph and Cora (Tepe) Radle. She married William “Grayden” Hunt on July 19, 1944 in Temple, Texas and they celebrated almost 73 wonderful years together. Survivors include her husband, William “Grayden” Hunt of Austin; daughter, Carolyn Hunt of Austin; brother, A.W. Radle, Jr. of Kingwood and nieces, Casey Radle of Houston and Susan Nicholson of Scottsdale.