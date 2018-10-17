Mary Powell

Mary Lynn Adam Powell February 17, 1934 - September 20, 2018 Mary Lynn Adam Powell, 84, passed away suddenly Thursday, September 20, 2018. A private graveside service for Mary Lynn was held Sunday, September 23, 2018 at Calvary Cemetery in Marlin, Texas. A memorial service for Mary Lynn will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 3:30pm at First United Methodist Church in Marlin where she was an active member for many years. Mary Lynn was born Feb 17, 1934, in Marlin, to John Adam and his wife Mary Frances (Johns) Adam. She was the first of two children born into the family which later welcomed a son, John David to complete the family. During the WWII years, Mary Lynn would accompany her mother on delivery rounds of the Marlin Democrat, while her father was in the Armed Forces. After graduating from Marlin High School, Mary Lynn went on to college graduating from the Texas State Women’s College. Her first job and her lifelong affinity was with Dow Chemical Company. Mary Lynn later spent time for several months in Europe, which ultimately sparked her love of travel. She and her Aunt Mary Ann (Adam) Bancroft as well as several other good friends explored the beaches of the world together. Active in many of Marlin’s social outlets, she enjoyed the “Wesleyan Circle” and the “Saturday Night 42 Club” as well as the Community Garden Club and the Cen-Tex Orchid Society. She was one of the last holdouts for the Rummy Club that folded a few years ago. No matter what Mary Lynn was into she went whole “Haug.” Mary Lynn loved estate sales and auctions, and she loved to haggle over deals. She loved her “shiny penny” shopping sprees and visits with the local Walmart crew which always watched out for her. People who saw Mary Lynn always remarked on her ready smile for everyone. She was physically tiny but a bundle of might. She could argue with the best of them, especially her brother John David, and stood side-by-side with her two nieces Michelle and Laurie to win many a family debate. Other people remarked on her absolute stylishness whenever she was out and about. Mary Lynn was devoted to her family, her friends, and her community of Marlin. Mary Lynn was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Frances (Johns) Adam, her brother John David Adam, her sister-in-law Patsy Janine (Gillespie) Adam, and her husband Welton Prentiss Powell. Mary Lynn is survived by two nieces and their husbands: Michelle and Tim Angel and Laurie and John Hitzel; their seven children, Ryan and his wife, Stefanie, Timothy Evan, Madison, Savannah, Alexandra, Johnnie and Geneva, as well as three great-great nieces and nephews, Athena, Lily and William. Additionally, Mary Lynn is survived by her first cousins Milanne Bancroft of Oak Park IL, Charles Russell Bancroft of Houston, Kay Lynn Bancroft Harris (Dale) of San Francisco, CA, Sammie Dinhoble and James (Kathryn) Eskridge. In lieu of flowers, Mary Lynn’s family would love that you donate in her memory to the First United Methodist Church of Marlin, Texas.