Melton Lewis Merryman, Sr, age 77, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2017 in Bryan, Texas. Family received friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 1, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home. Funeral Service was held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with John Grusendorf officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Melton was born October 3, 1940 to Rozell and Emma Clara (Lee) Merryman. He Graduated Marlin High School in 1959. He worked for Southwestern Electric/TU Electric and retired in 1997. Melton started traveling and loved cruises, completing his last cruise November 5, 2017. After retiring he became a rancher until health prevented him from doing so. Most everyone knows that Melton Merryman was a tough old cuss. He could be hard headed, opinionated and sometimes just hard to get along with. Most of us know that Melton put up a good front and a few of us know that he was really very soft. He loved children, dogs, especially his dogs “Bucky” who was a lot like Melton; hard headed, and hard to get along with, his dog Queenie who was like the soft hearted part of him and Molly who like Melton was mischievous and childlike, what Melton dished out Molly gave him right back. He loved the elderly and all of God’s creations and had a very tender heart. Some other things you might not know about Melton are; he never had an outstanding credit card bill, if he didn’t have the CASH to buy it, he didn’t get it. His shoes were the most important part of his wardrobe (and yours). He said you could tell a lot about a person by looking at their shoes. He maintained his family’s graves at Hillcrest Cemetery as long as he could. If he noticed that your family members burial site needed attention he did it too. Melton worked refinishing furniture to earn extra money to buy headstones for those that were without. Melton wrote poetry and had one of his poems published. He ONCE had a flattop. He had a baseball scholarship at Sam Houston State, but chose to marry instead. Melton was a city of Marlin Fireman and prepared the Fire departments budgets every year at the request of the Fire Chief and because he was good with numbers. He paid his grandchildren CASH for boogers. He remembered your name by association, when Linda Scott called he would always ask if it was Linda Scott Key? Or Dr. Lawry Salt? He drove and maintained the Ward Street Church of Christ Bible bus for many years. He was a very talented singer and love to watch crop dusters and really enjoyed his time working with them. Melton collected money, marbles and knives. His nieces and nephews called him Uncle Buddy, a name given to him by his best buddy, Rick Barnes. Rick remained his buddy and close friend until the day he died. Melton loved and was proud of almost all of his nieces and nephews, but, Richard Barnes stole his heart. Melton considered Rick one of his children. He would allow you to watch him change clothes, IF, you tipped him. But, that never happened. Who in their right mind would want to SEE THAT? Melton came home full of himself after the day of school, he taunted and dared his baby sister, Rachel to hit him, and she did knocking out his two front teeth. He loved Larry the Cable Guy, but did not like going to the movies. Melton never failed to vote. If he heard anyone cuss around children or women he would ask them to step outside, it didn’t matter who they were or how big. Melton’s first car was a ‘53 Chevy that he paid for with money that he made working at different gas stations in LaPorte and Kemah. He had it painted light blue because that was Libba’s favorite color. Melton married the love of his life November 4, 1960, Libba Virginia Davis. The jacket he wore on his wedding day was also the jacket that Jack Maxey, William Strangemeyer and Bobby Sharp wore on their wedding day. Melton was the only one that could wear it 25 years later. He never missed a wedding anniversary for 57 years. He never failed to have a card ready for her when she woke up. He brought Libba her first cup of coffee every morning of every day at her bedside. Melton was a good man who was much loved. Melton was preceded in death by his parents, Rozell and Emma Clara (Lee) Merryman; his daughter, Anna Adell and sister, Judy. He leaves behind to cherish his memory wife, Libba Virginia Davis Merryman; daughter, Constance Hester; son, Melton L (Bubba) Merryman and wife, Jenny; grandchildren, Janci Leigh Ann, Katherine Louise, Ryan Lane, Andrew Ellison, and Brett Matthew; great grandchildren, Hallie Elizabeth, Braeden, William Garrett, Josephine Adele and Noah James and sisters, Johnnie Witcher and Rachel Ann Strangemeyer and husband, Walter. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Eastside Church of Christ or Brazos Valley Hospice”