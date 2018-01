Merry Lynette McCormick Ruppert, age 62, of Marlin, Texas passed away on Tuesday January 2, 2018. Merry was born December 25, 1955. Merry is survived by son, Daniel Broderson; brothers, Robert McCormick and Richard McCormick; sisters, Crystal Jones and Debbie Gerhardt. Merry leaves many family and friends to cherish her memory Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.adams-funeralhome.com for the Ruppert family.