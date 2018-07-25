Michael Joseph Estep (Pastor Mike), 65, of Marlin, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2018, surrounded by loving family and friends at St. Catherine’s Center at Providence Plaza, Waco, Texas. Pastor Mike suffered gastric cancer. Michael Joseph Estep was born in Wichita, Kansas, to Phyllis Jean and Phillip Joseph Estep. on July 4, 1953. Michael had three sisters: Linda, Cynthia, and Cheryl. He married Kathryn Louise Gassett in Honolulu, Hawaii on September 21, 1974. Kathryn (Kathy) passed away in September 28, 2016; Michael and Kathy had celebrated 42 years of marriage. Letitia Parrott and Michael Joseph Estep were married in Athens, TX, in November 20, 2017. Michael attended primary, junior and senior high schools in Kansas City, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri. Michael was granted the degree Master of Science (with a double major) from the University of North Texas Science in 2002. Michael Joseph Estep joined the U.S. Navy in 1972. After 21-1/2 years, he retired as a Chief Petty Officer. In the U.S. Navy, Michael Joseph Estep earned numerous citations, ribbons, medals, and badges: Navy Achievement Medal (2), Marksmanship Rifle Expert, National Defense Service Medal (2), Navy Unit Commendation Medal, Sea Service Ribbon (3), Navy “E” Ribbon (3), .45 Caliber Expert, Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist, and Naval Reserve Armed Forces Medal. He was a Vietnam veteran and served on numerous ships in the Persian Sea, Mediterranean Sea, and South Pacific. In this, Michael received the Sailor of the Year 1987 award from the USS Exultant. Michael Joseph Estep was a teacher at the Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart, TX. He served as Post Commander for the American Legion Post 31 in Marlin, TX, and contributed to the advancement of the American Legion programs and activities dedicated to God and country. He served also as Chaplain of the American Legion Riders. Michael Joseph Estep was the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church Marlin. Michael was an accomplished artist in oils, pencil, or charcoal. His unusual and most difficult mastery work in painted tiles gained Michael notoriety in the art world. Michael Joseph Estep was a motorcycle enthusiast. In addition to riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles, he sponsored a Harley Davison racing team; such was his enthusiasm for precision motorcycling. Michael Joseph Estep is survived by his wife of eight months, Letitia; his children: Terri and Lee Michael Estep; Cora Day and Mario Padilla. Michael had four grandchildren Michael Riley Estep, Matthew Jacob Estep, Joaquin Lee Padilla, and Magdalena Day Padilla. Michael’s newly-adjoined family included four daughters: Jacqueline Leigh Ann Parrott, Veronica Jeanne Lowrance (husband, Zachariah John), Laura Marie Parrott, Catherine Lillian Parrott, and three grandchildren: Emily Ann Perez, Jorge William Perez, and Morgan Wilder Lowrance. He is survived also by his mother, Phyllis Chapman, and three sisters, Linda Briscoe (husband Jim), Cindy Clinefelter (husband Larry), and Cheryl Estep. Visitation was held at Adams Funeral Home, Marlin, on July 22, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. A memorial service with U.S. Navy Color Guard will be held at the First Baptist Church Marlin, on July 23, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Celebrants will be Associate Pastor Dr. Vic Taylor and Senior Pastor Erick Graham of Sand Springs Baptist Church, Athens, and Associate Pastor David Harlow of First Baptist Church Marlin. Requested by Pastor Mike: Miss Amanda Garcia, Vocal Music Liturgist. Michael Joseph Estep’s ashes will be interred next to his late wife, Lt. Cmdr. Kathryn L. Estep, USN, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Marlin. Michael has been best described as a warrior – a warrior for Christ, family, church, and country – all of which he loved dearly.