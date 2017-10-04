Mr. Raymond Robert Neumann, age 91, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Bryan, Texas. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, September 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Marlin with Reverend Kurt Rutz officiating with Interment to follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Raymond was born November 18, 1925 to Robert Emil and Clara (Drews) Neumann in Otto, Texas. He served in the Army during World War II from June 16, 1944 to June 17, 1946. Raymond was Private First Class Company “A” 1st Staging Area Battalion. He fought in the battle of the Bulge and received EAME Campaign Ribbon with 1 Bronze Star Good Conduct Medal. Bronze Star Medal GO 16 Headquarter 3rd Armed Division Feb. 1, 1945 Victory Ribbon and 2 Overseas Service Bars. Raymond was a resident of Caldwell and former resident of Marlin. He married the love of his life, Helen Jean (Kroll) on October 11, 1952, and was married 50 wonderful years of marriage. She preceded him in death on August 4, 2003. He later married, Dareatha (Cohn) on August 24, 2006. He retired as a rancher. Raymond was preceded in death by, parents, Robert Emil and Clara (Drews) Neumann; daughter, Debbie Mulsow; brothers, Falten, Harry, Theo, Edgar Neumann and L. D. Neumann; sisters, Freida Kunkel and Erna Feldman; step-daughter, Debbie Hagan. Raymond leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife, Dareatha Neumann of Caldwell, Texas; daughter, Dinah Schneider and husband, Stephen of Reagan; son-in-law, Dwain Mulsow; grandsons, Brad Mulsow and wife, Erika, Anthony Schneider and wife, Gabriella, and Clinton Schneider and wife, Roslyn; granddaughters, Stacy Schneider, Christy Geldert and husband, Gabe, and Tanya Schneider; sister, Florene Pankonien; step-sons, Jimmy Tull and John Tull; step-daughters, Patsy Wilson and Tina Vavra; numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and a host of friends. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hospice Brazos Valley 1600 Joseph Dr. Bryan, Texas 77802 or Grace Lutheran Church of Marlin.