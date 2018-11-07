Nancy Biffl e

Nancy Biffle, age 48, of Marlin, Texas passed away on Monday October 29, 2018. A memorial service was held Saturday November 3, 2018 at 2:00pm at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin. Nancy was such a fun person to be around. She was always loving and kind with a great love for her grandkids. Her singing and fun personality will be missed by her family. Nancy is survived by her parents Gail and Raymond Biffle, her sister Joyce Porterfield and husband Don, her daughter Lindsey Kimmell and husband Kobe, her daughter Shyann Clary and husband Jacob, her granddaughter Kylie Kimmell, and grandson Kolton Kimmell, her nephew Destin Porterfield and Niece Corah Porterfield, and her ex-husband’s Cliff Culwell, and Tracy Clary. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.adams-funeralhome.com for Biffle family.