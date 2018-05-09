R obert “Bob” Samuel Platte

Robert “Bob” Samuel Platte was born January 3, 1932 and passed away peacefully at his home in Indianola, Texas on May 5, 2018. He is preceded in death by Parents, Robert F. And Selma Platte; Great Nephew, Nathan Lee Pilant; Brothers-in-law, J. Clark Norman, Joseph Saffle; and Cousin, Gwynn Molzahn. He is survived by his Wife, Joy S. Platte; Sisters, Ruth Dillon and Son, Tom Saffle of Albuquerque, NM, and Frances Norman of Robinson, Texas; Nieces and Nephews, J. Clark Norman Jr. and Wife, Kathy, Tom Saffle, Ronald Norman and Wife, Nina, Carol Pilant and Husband, Randy of Waco, Texas; Seven Great Nieces and Nephews; also survived by, Celeste McCartney of Florence, AL, Todd Friudenberg and wife, Janet of Clute, Texas, Mark Friudenberg and wife, Page of Lake Jackson, Texas, Linda Watson and husband, Lee of Bay City, Texas, Russell Bland and wife, Linda of Angleton, Texas, and Valerie Bland Shattuck of Lufkin, Texas; Special Friends, Bill and Peggy Fischer, Pastor Frank and Mary Boldt, Bill and Barbara Brzezinski, Don and Edna Byrd, Steve and Shirley Cumpian and his favorite Democrat, Evelyn Burleson. Pall Bearers: William Fischer, Larry Fischer, Gary Pilant, Greg Pilant, Bill Fischer, and Kaleb Friudenberg Bob joined the United States Air Force in 1950 at the age of 18. He spent 4 years wearing the blue uniform. He was recruited by the Air Force for Civil Service, where he served his country for 33 years, before he retired. Bob was Chairman of the Republican Party of Calhoun County for 3 years, of which he was very proud. Bob came to know the Lord Jesus Christ as his Saviour a week before he died. We are all Humbly Grateful. A visitation was held Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Another visitation will be held Thursday, May 10, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin, Texas from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Riesel Cemetery, Riesel, Texas.