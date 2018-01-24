Reverend Leonard Leddy, a Catholic priest for 58 years, died on January 16, 2018, in Waco, Texas at the age of 86. He was born on November 11, 1931 in the parish of Annaduff, County Leitrim, Ireland to Michael Leddy and Catherine (Leyden) Leddy. After finishing his studies at St. Kieran’s Seminary in Kilkenny, Ireland, he was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Austin on May 31, 1959 in St. Mary’s Cathedral in Kilkenny. He came to the Austin Diocese a few weeks later. He served as an associate pastor at St. Mary Church of the Assumption in Waco, St. Mary Parish in Lockhart, St. Monica Parish in Cameron and St. Mary Church of the Assumption in West. He then served as pastor at St. Ferdinand Parish in Blanco, St. Mary Parish in Wimberley, St. Michael Parish in Burlington, St. Ann Parish in Rosebud, Sacred Heart Parish in Rockne, St. Mary Parish in String Prairie, St. Joseph Parish in Marlin, Sacred Heart Parish in Lott, St. Joseph Parish in Cyclone and Sts. Cyril and Methodius Parish in Marak. He retired in 1997. Fr. Leddy was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Catherine Leddy, and siblings, Brother John Leddy, Hugh Leddy, Elizabeth (Lilly) Leddy, Sister Augusta Leddy and Sister Anne-Marie Leddy . He is survived by his nieces, Michelle Fitzpatrick and Patricia Walsh of Ireland, Bernadette Purser of England and nephew, Adrian Leddy of Ireland, as well as his long-time friend and caregiver, Gladys Reyes. Visitation was held on Sunday, January 21, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave., Waco, Texas 76711 and was followed by Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, January 22, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A meal followed in the parish hall. Rite of Committal occurred at 2:30 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 348 FM 2117, Marlin, Texas 76661.