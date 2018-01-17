R.L. Edison “Bo” Vaughan, 93, of Marlin, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2018 in Temple. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Ward Street Church of Christ with Brother Keith Sellers officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the church. Mr. Vaughan was born on March 15, 1924 in Franklin, Texas to Lonnie and Susie (Stubbs) Vaughan. He married Mable Stephens in October 1941 and they had three daughters. After her death in 1990, he married Dorothy Frazier; she loved Bo with all of her heart. Mr. Vaughan enlisted in the military infantry in 1943, he served in France, Germany, Belgium, Czechoslovakia and England. He was awarded the Purple Heart, GC Medal, ETO and 4 Bronze Stars. Mr. Vaughan retired from the Marlin VA Hospital and was a faithful member of the Ward Street Church of Christ and a Christian example to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Susie (Stubbs) Vaughan; his first wife of 49 years, Mable; his sister and brothers and two grandsons, Keith Shook and Brent Welden. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Vaughan; daughters, Sandra Apley and husband, Jim, Patsy Body and husband, Jim and Dora Rae Hall and husband, John; step children, Edward Frazier, Glenn Frazier and wife, Rose Mary and Debra Gonnion and husband, Doug; grandchildren, Stacy Brignac and husband, Bruce, Celeste Johnson and husband, David and Jimmy Body and wife, Sherrie; 18 step grandchildren; great grandchildren, Chole Brignac, Sophie Brignac, Emma Brignac, David Johnson, Jr., Ethan Johnson, Tyler Body and Kenzie Body; several nieces and nephews and he loved his dog, Taco.