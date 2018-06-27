Robbie Pruitt, 72, of Chilton, died Friday, June 22, 2018, in a Waco Hospice. Services will be private. Mrs. Pruitt was born January 8, 1946 in Waco to Frank and Edith Kimball Hardy. She graduated from high school in Round Rock and had lived in Chilton for the past 50 years. She married Donald Pruitt Sr. on October 14, 1970. She is survived by her husband, Donald Pruitt Sr. of Chilton; Two sons, Donald Pruitt Jr. and Danny Pruitt both of Chilton; One daughter, Jennifer Hudson of Lott; and 5 Grandchildren. All arrangements are entrusted to Cook- Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.