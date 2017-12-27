Robert Marion Swinnea, Sr.

Robert Marion “Bob” Swinnea, Sr., 93, went home to be with the Lord December 18, 2017 in Bremond, Texas. A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 22, at Adams Funeral Home. The burial followed the service in Waite Cemetery in Reagan. A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., on January 13, 2018, at the Aggie Barn in Reagan and lunch will follow. Bob was born in Stranger, Texas to Homer R. Sr. and Lucy V. (Adams) Swinnea on June 14, 1924. The family moved to Reagan in 1932 and he lived his life in Reagan. He entered the United States Army Air Corp in 1944 and was honorably discharged in 1945. Bob worked in construction for many years until his retirement in 1987. He then went on to “play rancher” until the age of 89 after the onset of dementia. He was known by many as Pappy and was a very giving man. Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Short and brother, Homer Swinnea, Jr. Survivors include his children, Bud Swinnea and wife, Pam, Sandra Weathers and husband, Philip, Pokey Swinnea and wife, Amy, Rebekah Bird and husband, Danny, Joe Swinnea and wife, Tressa, Robin Swinnea and Jamie Davidson; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives. The family would like to thank the staff at Bremond Nursing and Rehab for the care and love provided to Bob over the last 7 months. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Gospel Lighthouse, 1009 Live Oak St, Marlin, Texas, 76661.