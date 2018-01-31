Ronald Keith Lamson was born August 23, 1940, to Newton Reed and Rosa Mae (Morgan) Lamson in Marlin, Texas. passed away on January 7, 2018 at t age of 77 in hospice care at Providence Hospital. Services were ld at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin with burial following at Hillcrest Cemetery with Pastor Cameron Supak officiating. Visitation will be one hour before t service. was a 1959 graduate of Marlin High School and graduated from Baylor University in 1970 and served in t U.S. Army during t Vietnam era. Mr. Lamson was a lifetime member of t First United Methodist Church, volunteered for several years at t Samaritan House and was on t Board of t Marlin Service Unit of t Salvation Army. worked for 30 plus years for t State of Texas, retiring in 2004. In his younger days enjoyed many activities including riding his BMW motorcycle, canoeing t local lakes and t Brazos River and collecting guns. After retirement, his favorite past time was playing his saxophone and guitar. Preceded in death by his parents, Newton Reed and Rosa Mae (Morgan) Lamson; a sister, Rowena Lamson Adams; nep w Russell Roberson; and niece, Gloria Fikes. is survived by his sisters, Patricia Adams of Marlin, Texas, Lois Roberson of Richmond, Texas and Virginia Wetzel of Riesel, Texas; nieces, Susan Fitzpatrick of Richmond, Texas, Vickie Nunn of Riesel, Texas, Linda Wetzel of Riesel, Texas, S lly Yvelvington of Kingsland, Texas and Rosalee Schraeder of Riesel, Texas; nep ws, Robert Wetzel of Riesel, Texas and Rodney Adams of Conroe, Texas. Pallbearers were: Glyn Schraeder, Mike Schraeder, Logan Fitzpatrick, Johnny Urive, Robert Wetzel and Steven Wetzel. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make memorial donations to t First United Methodist Church of Marlin, Texas or t Salvation Army, P.O. Box 782, Marlin, Texas 76661.