Ronald Keith Lamson was born August 23, 1940, to Newton Reed and Rosa Mae (Morgan) Lamson in Marlin, Texas. He passed away on January 7, 2018 at the age of 77 in hospice care at Providence Hospital. Services were held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin with burial following at Hillcrest Cemetery with Pastor Cameron Supak officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. He was a 1959 graduate of Marlin High School and graduated from Baylor University in 1970 and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. Mr. Lamson was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church, volunteered for several years at the Samaritan House and was on the Board of the Marlin Service Unit of the Salvation Army. He worked for 30 plus years for the State of Texas, retiring in 2004. In his younger days he enjoyed many activities including riding his BMW motorcycle, canoeing the local lakes and the Brazos River and collecting guns. After retirement, his favorite past time was playing his saxophone and guitar. Preceded in death by his parents, Newton Reed and Rosa Mae (Morgan) Lamson; a sister, Rowena Lamson Adams; nephew Russell Roberson; and niece, Gloria Fikes. He is survived by his sisters, Patricia Adams of Marlin, Texas, Lois Roberson of Richmond, Texas and Virginia Wetzel of Riesel, Texas; nieces, Susan Fitzpatrick of Richmond, Texas, Vickie Nunn of Riesel, Texas, Linda Wetzel of Riesel, Texas, Shelly Yvelvington of Kingsland, Texas and Rosalee Schraeder of Riesel, Texas; nephews, Robert Wetzel of Riesel, Texas and Rodney Adams of Conroe, Texas. Pallbearers were: Glyn Schraeder, Mike Schraeder, Logan Fitzpatrick, Johnny Urive, Robert Wetzel and Steven Wetzel. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make memorial donations to the First United Methodist Church of Marlin, Texas or the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 782, Marlin, Texas 76661.