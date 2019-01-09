Rosaland (Burton) Patzke, of Waco, passed away, January 6, 2019, in Waco, Texas. Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 9, 2018 at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, Robinson, Texas with Reverends Roy Marshall and Chris Sammons officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud, Texas. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service starting at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Rosaland was born on April 1, 1938, to Demcie and Rose Burton in the Powers Chapel community of Falls County, Texas. She grew up in Cedar Springs, Texas and resided in Waco, Texas. Rosaland graduated from Rosebud High School class of 1956. Rosaland was married to Arlis E. Patzke of Cedar Springs, Texas on Jan. 2, 1959, in West, Texas. Rosaland had a successful career as an X-Ray Technician with various clinics within the Waco area, retiring from the Waco Bone & Joint Clinic. She was a member of Hewitt First Baptist Church, Hewitt, Texas. Rosaland worked during her retirement supporting the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo, local elections, and volunteered for her church. Rosaland is survived by her husband of sixty (60) years, Arlis Patzke, sons Tracy and daughter-in-law, Rita, of Fort Worth and David of Cedar Springs; grandchildren Sarah Patzke and Fiancé Parviz Shaabani, Laura Patzke Rohweder and husband Jimmy, and Nathan Patzke. Rosaland is also survived by her brother Randy Burton, sister Mickey Petter, and sister Carolyn and husband Dr. Alex Baez, and numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Gideon International, https://www.gideons.org/donate. Online guestbook available www.pecangrovefuneral.com