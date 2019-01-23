Ruthie Temples

Ruthie L. Temples, 84 of Hewitt, formally of Mart, passed away Monday January 21, 2019 in Hewitt. A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Otto, Texas with the Reverend Larry Felice officiating. The family will receive friends

on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Adams Funeral Home.

Mrs. Temples was born on February 5, 1934 in Marlin, Texas to John and Minnie (Schraeder) Pitrucha. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ where she loved to make flower arrangements for the Church. Mrs. Temples was very creative baker known for her many weddings, birthdays or any occasion cakes; she loved to share her banana bread and various goods with people of the community. She was also known for her ability to paint beautiful pictures. Mrs. Temples had a love for gardening; her yard was always beautiful and well-manicured.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Minnie (Schraeder) Pitrucha; her first husband Rueben Kunze, who passed away in 1970; her second husband Chuck Temples; her sister; Doris Hefelfinger and her brother Clarence Pitrucha.

Survivors include her sons; David Kunze and his wife, Nancy and Robert Kunze and his wife, Shelly, daughter; Rasolyn Screws, sisters; Frances Braswell and Carol Miller, 6 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.