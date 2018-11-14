Sammie Green

Sammie Robbins Green, age 93 of Marlin passed away on Tuesday, November 6th, 2018 at

the Golden Years Nursing home. A graveside service will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery

on November 12, 2018 at 2:00pm.

Sammie was born on August 14, 1925 in Wills Point, Texas to Alma Robbins Huff and Sam Robbins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Raymond Green, her son Larry Green, and her sister Belle Carroway.

Sammie is survived by her children, Zack Green and Barbara of Lorena TX., Tommy Green and Brenda of Marlin TX., and Leslie Green and Nancy of Marlin, TX. Her grandchildren, Jason Farmer and Diana, Ashlee Ferguson and Kenneth, Pecos Smith, Nicole Reisner, Misti Swick, Lisa Nehring, and Buck, Ryan Barganier, Kyrbie White and Will, Victoria Brown and Nick, She is also blessed with several great and great great grandchildren.

