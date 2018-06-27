Sanford Edmond Lane, 78 years old, passed from this life on June 20, 2018 at 9:05 p.m. in a Waco hospital. Visitation was Friday, June 22, 2018 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home. Graveside service for Mr. Lane was 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Stranger Cemetery. He farmed in the Ben Hur area of Limestone county all his life. He is predeceased by his parents, Sanford E. Lane and Annie Kate (Yates) Lane; and his wife, Hazel Rainer Lane. He is survived by cousin, George Edward Cobb; and a special step daughter, Carolin Masters, who was a support and loving companion and also stepson, Crockett Rainer of West. He was a kind person, polite and caring, with a strong faith in Jesus Christ and God. He graduated from Marlin High School in 1958 and attended business college in Waco but his love of the land called him back home to Ben Hur. He was a dedicated son who cared for his parents throughout their lives. In 1999 he married Hazel Rainer, they lived in the Ben Hur area together until her death in 2007. He spent the past 2 years of his life in a local care center. All arrangements were entrusted to Adams Funeral Home.