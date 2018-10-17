Shelby LeeAnn Swinnea, 18, of Waco, passed away October 9, 2018 as a result of an automobile accident. She was born March 22, 2000 in Athens, Texas, the daughter of Robin Swinnea. She graduated Bremond High School in 2018, where she was a member of 4-H and FFA, as well as the Texas Junior Livestock Association (TJLA). Shelby was a very driven young adult and strived to excel both academically and professionally. She was currently enrolled in McLennan Community College pursuing an accounting degree with plans to attend Tarleton State University next fall. She was employed by TDCJ at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville and also worked part time at Cavender’s Boot City in Waco. Shelby was a very active member of 4-H and FFA, where her passion was not only showing, but also raising show lambs. Her name was well known in the show lamb circuit throughout the state; she participated in every major stock show in the state of Texas, as well as TJLA shows. Shelby is survived by her mother Robin Swinnea of Reagan, Texas. She also leaves behind her maternal grandparents Nina Williams of Reagan, Texas and Randy Williams of LaRue, Texas; her aunt Jamie Davidson of Burleson, Texas and cousins Alexis Burch of Waco and Kaitlyn Davidson of Burleson, in addition to several great-aunts and great-uncles, friends, and countless members of her stock show family. She was preceded in death by her grandfather (“Pappy”) Bob Swinnea of Reagan. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Visitation will be 4-6 pm on Sunday, October 14 at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 2pm on Monday, October 15 at Power’s Chapel Tabernacle in Pleasant Grove (Rosebud area) with graveside services to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the Shelby Swinnea Memorial Scholarship Fund that is set up at Member’s Choice Federal Credit Union in Marlin.